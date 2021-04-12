Critical Survey: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) vs. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Horizon pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Horizon has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 11.28% 5.07% 0.61% First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Severn Bancorp and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 2 6 1 2.89

First Horizon has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential downside of 23.43%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and First Horizon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 3.11 $8.37 million N/A N/A First Horizon $2.28 billion 4.21 $440.91 million $1.66 10.45

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

First Horizon beats Severn Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

