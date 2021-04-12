Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

