Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.87 on Monday. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

