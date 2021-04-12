Crust (CRU) Price Up 97.5% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $242.38 million and $87.93 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.23 or 0.00248355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001127 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

