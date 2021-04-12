CryptoPing Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.41 million and $2,098.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.