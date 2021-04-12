Cryptrust (CTRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,180.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $186,045.61 and approximately $3,180.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.