Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.82. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,773. Cummins has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

