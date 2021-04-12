Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00.

CYTK stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

