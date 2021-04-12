Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.71 ($84.36).

DAI stock opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.78. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

