Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

