Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,140 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GHL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

