Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 112,081 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,081 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

