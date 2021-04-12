Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 3,726 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

