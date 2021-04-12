Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

