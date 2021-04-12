Danske Bank A/S’s (DNKEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

