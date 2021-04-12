DAOstack Trading 28.5% Higher This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $260,170.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,359.10 or 1.00006148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00147862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006506 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.