Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,014.33 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

