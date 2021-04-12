Datamine (DAM) Price Up 440.5% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1.45 million worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 440.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00063234 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004053 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,671 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

