DDKoin Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $26,910.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024338 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004274 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

