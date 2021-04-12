Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:DCRBU opened at $11.55 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCRBU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.