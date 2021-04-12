DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,552.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $563,099.06 and $2,552.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

