DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,555 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

