DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.34 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

