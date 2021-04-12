DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.67 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $518.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.34 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

