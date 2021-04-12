DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.90 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

