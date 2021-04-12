DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 400,033 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of VEREIT worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VEREIT by 58.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

