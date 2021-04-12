DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.