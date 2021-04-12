Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $109.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.