Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $79.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

