Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €116.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

MorphoSys stock opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €80.29 and a 200-day moving average of €91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

