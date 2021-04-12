Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPSGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

DPSGY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. 304,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

