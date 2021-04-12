DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $482.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.40 million and the highest is $494.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $405.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,851 shares of company stock valued at $31,485,910. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. 588,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $270.11 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.92.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

