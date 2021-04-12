Digital Insurance Token Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00515947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.