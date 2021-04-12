Digital Insurance Token Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00553147 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 824.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.