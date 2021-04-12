Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $83.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

