Digix Gold Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,930.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.07 or 0.00094971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $25,930.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,721 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.