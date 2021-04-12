Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 110,194 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of First American Financial worth $90,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

FAF opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

