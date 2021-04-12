Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $95,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

