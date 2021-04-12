Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,804 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of PC Connection worth $90,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PC Connection by 98.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PC Connection by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $395,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.30 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

