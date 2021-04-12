Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,917 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.13% of Axos Financial worth $91,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

