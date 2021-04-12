Ditto Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $173,345.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money.

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

