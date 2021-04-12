Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.53. The company had a trading volume of 325,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,383. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.62.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

