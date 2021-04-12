DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0800 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.02 million and $1.61 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.