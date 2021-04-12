Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $133.85 million and approximately $316,367.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

