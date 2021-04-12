Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

