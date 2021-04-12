Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.