Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Gregory David Sells 12,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80.

Shares of DOL opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$39.89 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

