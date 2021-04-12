Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 3% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $149,416.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

