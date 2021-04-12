Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 340,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,626,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

