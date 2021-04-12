DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $86.92 million and $2.86 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $83.82 or 0.00139795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00292837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00700054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.37 or 1.00634987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.00796371 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,949 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

